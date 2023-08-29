Tatjana Maria vs. Petra Martic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
On Tuesday, Tatjana Maria (No. 47 in the world) faces Petra Martic (No. 37) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
Martic carries -155 odds to claim a win versus Maria (+120).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Tatjana Maria vs. Petra Martic Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Tatjana Maria vs. Petra Martic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Martic has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Tatjana Maria
|Petra Martic
|+120
|Odds to Win Match
|-155
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|45.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.8%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|48.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions
- Diane Parry vs Katie Boulter
- Madison Keys vs Arantxa Rus
- Marie Bouzkova vs Ashlyn Krueger
- Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs Ons Jabeur
Tatjana Maria vs. Petra Martic Trends and Insights
- In the semifinals of the Tennis in the Land on August 25, 2023 (her last match), Maria lost to Sara Sorribes Tormo 4-6, 3-6.
- In her most recent match on August 16, 2023, Martic lost 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 against Karolina Muchova in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Maria has played 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 20.6 games per match.
- Maria has played 28 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 19.4 games per match.
- Martic has averaged 22.3 games per match in her 44 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.9% of the games.
- Through 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Martic has averaged 22.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 51.4% of those games.
- Maria and Martic have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Chicago 125 semifinals. Martic won that match 6-1, 6-2.
- Martic has taken two sets against Maria (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Maria's zero.
- Martic has won 12 games (80.0% win rate) versus Maria, who has secured three games.
- In one head-to-head match, Maria and Martic are averaging 15.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.