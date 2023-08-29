On Tuesday, Tatjana Maria (No. 47 in the world) faces Petra Martic (No. 37) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Martic carries -155 odds to claim a win versus Maria (+120).

Tatjana Maria vs. Petra Martic Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Tatjana Maria vs. Petra Martic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Martic has a 60.8% chance to win.

Tatjana Maria Petra Martic +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 48.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.8

Tatjana Maria vs. Petra Martic Trends and Insights

In the semifinals of the Tennis in the Land on August 25, 2023 (her last match), Maria lost to Sara Sorribes Tormo 4-6, 3-6.

In her most recent match on August 16, 2023, Martic lost 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 against Karolina Muchova in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.

Maria has played 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 20.6 games per match.

Maria has played 28 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 19.4 games per match.

Martic has averaged 22.3 games per match in her 44 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.9% of the games.

Through 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Martic has averaged 22.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 51.4% of those games.

Maria and Martic have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Chicago 125 semifinals. Martic won that match 6-1, 6-2.

Martic has taken two sets against Maria (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Maria's zero.

Martic has won 12 games (80.0% win rate) versus Maria, who has secured three games.

In one head-to-head match, Maria and Martic are averaging 15.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

