Thanasi Kokkinakis, the No. 78-ranked player, and Yu Hsiou Hsu, the No. 237-ranked player, will the hit court on August 29 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Hsu's matchup against Kokkinakis can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Kokkinakis vs. Hsu Matchup Info

Kokkinakis is coming off a loss to No. 20-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, 6-7, 6-3, 6-7, in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.

Hsu came out on top 7-5, 6-3 against Aidan Mayo in the qualifying round on Friday.

In his most recent tournament (the Wimbledon) on June 26, Hsu played Jesper de Jong in the qualification round 1 and lost 3-6, 2-6.

Kokkinakis and Hsu haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Kokkinakis vs. Hsu Odds and Probabilities

Thanasi Kokkinakis Yu Hsiou Hsu -550 Odds to Win Match +375 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.1% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.7

