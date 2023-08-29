Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Thanasi Kokkinakis, the No. 78-ranked player, and Yu Hsiou Hsu, the No. 237-ranked player, will the hit court on August 29 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
Hsu's matchup against Kokkinakis can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Kokkinakis vs. Hsu Matchup Info
- Kokkinakis is coming off a loss to No. 20-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, 6-7, 6-3, 6-7, in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.
- Hsu came out on top 7-5, 6-3 against Aidan Mayo in the qualifying round on Friday.
- In his most recent tournament (the Wimbledon) on June 26, Hsu played Jesper de Jong in the qualification round 1 and lost 3-6, 2-6.
- Kokkinakis and Hsu haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Kokkinakis vs. Hsu Odds and Probabilities
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|Yu Hsiou Hsu
|-550
|Odds to Win Match
|+375
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|84.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|21.1%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|60.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.7
