On Tuesday, Thanasi Kokkinakis (No. 78 in the world) takes on Yu Hsiou Hsu (No. 237) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Kokkinakis is favored (-550) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Hsu, who is +375.

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Thanasi Kokkinakis has an 84.6% chance to win.

Thanasi Kokkinakis Yu Hsiou Hsu -550 Odds to Win Match +375 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.1% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.7

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu Trends and Insights

Kokkinakis came up short 6-7, 6-3, 6-7 versus Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open (his last match).

In the qualifying round on Friday, Hsu took down No. 373-ranked Aidan Mayo, winning 7-5, 6-3.

Kokkinakis has played 40 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 27.6 games per match (38.8 in best-of-five matches).

Through 31 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Kokkinakis has played 28.2 games per match (37.3 in best-of-five matches) and won 52.1% of them.

In his nine matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hsu is averaging 22.9 games per match (25.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 49.5% of those games.

Through seven matches on hard courts in the past year, Hsu has averaged 23.7 games per match (25.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.4 games per set, winning 53.6% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Kokkinakis and Hsu have not competed against each other.

