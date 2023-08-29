Timofey Skatov and Alex de Minaur are on track to meet in the Round of 128 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29.

Tune in to ESPN to see the match unfold as Skatov attempts to take down de Minaur.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Timofey Skatov vs. Alex de Minaur Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Skatov vs. de Minaur Matchup Info

In the qualifying round on Friday, Skatov took down James Duckworth 6-2, 6-2.

In the the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, Skatov's previous tournament, he was defeated 7-5, 4-6, 2-6 by No. 136-ranked Facundo Bagnis on July 23 in the qualification final round.

de Minaur most recently played on August 16, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 5-7, 4-6 by No. 211-ranked Gael Monfils.

Skatov and de Minaur haven't played each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Skatov vs. de Minaur Odds and Probabilities

Timofey Skatov Alex de Minaur +900 Odds to Win Match -2500 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 37.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.