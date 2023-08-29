In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Alex de Minaur (No. 13 in rankings) will take on Timofey Skatov (No. 129) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

In the Round of 128, de Minaur is favored over Skatov, with -2500 odds against the underdog's +900.

Timofey Skatov vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

Round: Round of 128

Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

Location: New York, New York

Court Surface: Hard

Timofey Skatov vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 96.2% chance to win.

Timofey Skatov Alex de Minaur +900 Odds to Win Match -2500 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 37.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.9

Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Timofey Skatov vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

By beating No. 112-ranked James Duckworth 6-2, 6-2 on Friday, Skatov advanced to the Round of 128.

In the Western & Southern Open (his most recent tournament), de Minaur was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 211-ranked Gael Monfils, 5-7, 4-6.

Through 24 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Skatov has played 22.3 games per match (23.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 51.7% of them.

On hard courts, Skatov has played seven matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.7 games per match while winning 59.4% of games.

de Minaur has averaged 23.5 games per match (32.1 in best-of-five matches) through his 62 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 54.4% of the games.

Through 43 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, de Minaur has averaged 23.8 games per match (30.6 in best-of-five matches) and 9.5 games per set, winning 54.9% of those games.

Skatov and de Minaur have not competed against each other since 2015.

