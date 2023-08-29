A match between Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 34) and Otto Virtanen (No. 133) is slated for Tuesday, August 29 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.

You can see Etcheverry look to hold off Virtanen on ESPN.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Otto Virtanen Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Etcheverry vs. Virtanen Matchup Info

Etcheverry is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 23-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.

Virtanen will look to stay on track after a 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 win over No. 160-ranked Juncheng Shang in the qualifying round on Friday.

In the round of 32 of his last tournament (the Mifel Open) on August 1, Virtanen was eliminated by No. 123-ranked James Duckworth 3-6, 0-6.

This is the first time that Etcheverry and Virtanen have squared off on the court in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Etcheverry vs. Virtanen Odds and Probabilities

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Otto Virtanen -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46

