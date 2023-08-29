Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Otto Virtanen: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A match between Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 34) and Otto Virtanen (No. 133) is slated for Tuesday, August 29 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.
You can see Etcheverry look to hold off Virtanen on ESPN.
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Otto Virtanen Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Etcheverry vs. Virtanen Matchup Info
- Etcheverry is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 23-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.
- Virtanen will look to stay on track after a 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 win over No. 160-ranked Juncheng Shang in the qualifying round on Friday.
- In the round of 32 of his last tournament (the Mifel Open) on August 1, Virtanen was eliminated by No. 123-ranked James Duckworth 3-6, 0-6.
- This is the first time that Etcheverry and Virtanen have squared off on the court in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Christopher O'Connell vs Max Purcell
- Arthur Fils vs Tallon Griekspoor
- Felipe Alves vs James Duckworth
- Luca van Assche vs Nicolas Jarry
- Matteo Arnaldi vs Jason Kubler
Etcheverry vs. Virtanen Odds and Probabilities
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|Otto Virtanen
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|54
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46
