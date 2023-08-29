In a match slated for Tuesday, Otto Virtanen (No. 133 in rankings) will face Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 34) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

With -175 odds, Etcheverry is favored over Virtanen (+135) in this matchup.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Otto Virtanen Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Otto Virtanen Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has a 63.6% chance to win.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Otto Virtanen -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46

Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Otto Virtanen Trends and Insights

Etcheverry last played on August 15, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and the match finished in a 3-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 23-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina .

Virtanen is coming off a 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 win over No. 160-ranked Juncheng Shang in the qualifying round on Friday.

In his 49 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Etcheverry has played an average of 24.9 games (32.9 in best-of-five matches).

On hard courts, Etcheverry has played 15 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.6 games per match (33.3 in best-of-five matches) while winning 46.9% of games.

Virtanen has played 23 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.8 games per match (28.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 47.3% of those games.

Virtanen has played nine matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.1 games per match and 9.4 games per set while winning 48.4% of games.

This is the first time that Etcheverry and Virtanen have matched up in the last five years.

