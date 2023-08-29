USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the venue where Ugo Humbert and Matteo Berrettini will clash on Tuesday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

You can turn on ESPN to take in the action as Humbert looks to knock out Berrettini.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Ugo Humbert vs. Matteo Berrettini Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Humbert vs. Berrettini Matchup Info

Humbert was defeated 1-6, 6-7 against Tommy Paul in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open (his last match).

In his most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, Berrettini went down 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Humbert and Berrettini competed in the Round of 64 at the US Open on September 3, 2020. Berrettini won the match 6-4, 6-4, 7-6.

Berrettini and Humbert have matched up for three sets, and Berrettini has won all of them.

Berrettini has won 19 games against Humbert, good for a 57.6% winning percentage, while Humbert has won 14 games.

Humbert vs. Berrettini Odds and Probabilities

Ugo Humbert Matteo Berrettini +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 46.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.