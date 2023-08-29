In the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, No. 33-ranked Ugo Humbert takes on No. 36 Matteo Berrettini.

In the Round of 128, Berrettini is favored over Humbert, with -185 odds against the underdog's +140.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ugo Humbert vs. Matteo Berrettini Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ugo Humbert vs. Matteo Berrettini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Berrettini has a 64.9% chance to win.

Ugo Humbert Matteo Berrettini +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 46.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ugo Humbert vs. Matteo Berrettini Trends and Insights

Humbert was defeated 1-6, 6-7 versus Tommy Paul in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open (his last match).

Berrettini last played on August 14, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 by No. 14-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Humbert has played 24.5 games per match (35.7 in best-of-five matches) in his 48 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In his 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Humbert has played an average of 23.9 games (36.8 in best-of-five matches).

In his 27 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Berrettini is averaging 27.0 games per match (38.6 in best-of-five matches) while winning 52.0% of those games.

Through 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Berrettini has averaged 27.2 games per match (40.3 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 51.8% of those games.

In the only match between Humbert and Berrettini dating back to 2015, in the US Open Round of 64, Berrettini was victorious 6-4, 6-4, 7-6.

Berrettini and Humbert have squared off in three total sets, with Berrettini taking three of them and Humbert zero.

Berrettini has beaten Humbert in 19 of 33 total games between them, good for a 57.6% winning percentage.

In one match between Humbert and Berrettini, they have played 33 games and three sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.