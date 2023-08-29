Yanina Wickmayer vs. Vera Zvonareva: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
In Tuesday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Yanina Wickmayer, the No. 85-ranked player, will compete against Vera Zvonareva.
Zvonareva's matchup with Wickmayer can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Yanina Wickmayer vs. Vera Zvonareva Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Wickmayer vs. Zvonareva Matchup Info
- In her last match at the US Open, Wickmayer advanced past Sachia Vickery via walkover.
- Wickmayer was defeated in the round of 16 of her previous tournament (the Livesport Prague Open 2021) 0-4 (retired) by No. 99-ranked Tamara Korpatsch on August 3.
- Zvonareva beat Moyuka Uchijima 7-5, 6-3 in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- In her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 12, Zvonareva played Alycia Parks in the qualification round 1 and lost 3-6, 1-6.
- Wickmayer hasn't gone toe to toe with Zvonareva in the past five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Claire Liu vs Liudmila Samsonova
- Diane Parry vs Katie Boulter
- Marie Bouzkova vs Ashlyn Krueger
- Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs Ons Jabeur
Wickmayer vs. Zvonareva Odds and Probabilities
|Yanina Wickmayer
|Vera Zvonareva
|-190
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|65.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|56.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.