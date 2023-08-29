In Tuesday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Yanina Wickmayer, the No. 85-ranked player, will compete against Vera Zvonareva.

Zvonareva's matchup with Wickmayer can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Vera Zvonareva Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Wickmayer vs. Zvonareva Matchup Info

In her last match at the US Open, Wickmayer advanced past Sachia Vickery via walkover.

Wickmayer was defeated in the round of 16 of her previous tournament (the Livesport Prague Open 2021) 0-4 (retired) by No. 99-ranked Tamara Korpatsch on August 3.

Zvonareva beat Moyuka Uchijima 7-5, 6-3 in the qualifying round on Saturday.

In her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 12, Zvonareva played Alycia Parks in the qualification round 1 and lost 3-6, 1-6.

Wickmayer hasn't gone toe to toe with Zvonareva in the past five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Wickmayer vs. Zvonareva Odds and Probabilities

Yanina Wickmayer Vera Zvonareva -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.3

