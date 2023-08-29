On Tuesday, Vera Zvonareva faces Yanina Wickmayer (No. 85) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Wickmayer is getting -190 odds to win against Zvonareva (+145).

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Vera Zvonareva Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Vera Zvonareva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yanina Wickmayer has a 65.5% chance to win.

Yanina Wickmayer Vera Zvonareva -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.3

Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Vera Zvonareva Trends and Insights

Wickmayer remains in the tournament despite falling short 1-3 (retired) in the qualifying round versus Sachia Vickery.

Zvonareva made it to the Round of 128 by taking down No. 173-ranked Moyuka Uchijima 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday.

Wickmayer has played 20.0 games per match in her 18 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Wickmayer has played 18.6 games per match in her 12 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Zvonareva has averaged 20.7 games per match in her 13 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 46.5% of the games.

On hard courts, Zvonareva has played seven matches and averaged 18.1 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

Wickmayer and Zvonareva have not competed against each other since 2015.

