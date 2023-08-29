Yanina Wickmayer vs. Vera Zvonareva: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
On Tuesday, Vera Zvonareva faces Yanina Wickmayer (No. 85) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
Wickmayer is getting -190 odds to win against Zvonareva (+145).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Yanina Wickmayer vs. Vera Zvonareva Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Yanina Wickmayer vs. Vera Zvonareva Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Yanina Wickmayer has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Yanina Wickmayer
|Vera Zvonareva
|-190
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|65.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|56.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions
- Madison Keys vs Arantxa Rus
- Diane Parry vs Katie Boulter
- Marie Bouzkova vs Ashlyn Krueger
- Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs Ons Jabeur
- Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
Yanina Wickmayer vs. Vera Zvonareva Trends and Insights
- Wickmayer remains in the tournament despite falling short 1-3 (retired) in the qualifying round versus Sachia Vickery.
- Zvonareva made it to the Round of 128 by taking down No. 173-ranked Moyuka Uchijima 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday.
- Wickmayer has played 20.0 games per match in her 18 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- Wickmayer has played 18.6 games per match in her 12 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Zvonareva has averaged 20.7 games per match in her 13 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 46.5% of the games.
- On hard courts, Zvonareva has played seven matches and averaged 18.1 games per match and 9.1 games per set.
- Wickmayer and Zvonareva have not competed against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.