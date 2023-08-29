Tuesday's game at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (59-72) going head to head against the New York Yankees (63-68) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal (3-2) against the Yankees and Michael King (3-5).

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Yankees vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The last 10 Yankees games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Yankees have won in 17, or 37%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has a mark of 14-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for New York is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (552 total runs).

The Yankees have pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Yankees Schedule