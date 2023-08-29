The Detroit Tigers versus New York Yankees game on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Kerry Carpenter and Aaron Judge.

The favored Tigers have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +105. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Yankees vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Yankees and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 contests.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won in 17, or 37%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has entered 34 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 13-21 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

New York and its opponents have hit the over in 61 of its 130 games with a total this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-33 27-35 27-21 36-47 49-58 14-10

