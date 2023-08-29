How to Watch the Yankees vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
Gleyber Torres will lead the New York Yankees into a matchup with Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at Comerica Park.
Yankees vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 183 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 362 extra-base hits, New York ranks 19th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 552 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .303.
- The Yankees rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- New York averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (nine) in the majors this season.
- New York has pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.241 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will send Michael King to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, throwing 2 2/3 innings and giving up no earned runs.
- He has 29 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 42 chances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/24/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-5
|Home
|Michael King
|Patrick Corbin
|8/25/2023
|Rays
|W 6-2
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Zach Eflin
|8/26/2023
|Rays
|L 3-0
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/27/2023
|Rays
|L 7-4
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Zack Littell
|8/28/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Reese Olson
|8/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Michael King
|Tarik Skubal
|8/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Matt Manning
|8/31/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Framber Valdez
|9/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Brown
|9/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|-
|Justin Verlander
