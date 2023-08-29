Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (59-72) will match up against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (63-68) at Comerica Park on Tuesday, August 29. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Yankees (+100). The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Yankees vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal - DET (3-2, 4.06 ERA) vs Michael King - NYY (3-5, 3.13 ERA)

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Yankees' game against the Tigers but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Yankees (+100) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Yankees to take down the Tigers with those odds, and the Yankees emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.00.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Gleyber Torres get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 12 (54.5%) of those contests.

The Tigers have a 9-9 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Tigers went 1-2 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (37%) in those contests.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 14-24 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harrison Bader 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+150) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) DJ LeMahieu - 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.