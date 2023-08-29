Player prop betting options for Spencer Torkelson, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the Detroit Tigers-New York Yankees matchup at Comerica Park on Tuesday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has collected 132 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.334/.446 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 25 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 24 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 72 hits with 11 doubles, 29 home runs, 60 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .267/.396/.630 on the season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 28 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 25 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Skubal Stats

The Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (3-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Skubal has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

Skubal Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Aug. 23 6.0 6 4 4 7 1 at Guardians Aug. 18 6.0 3 1 1 7 1 at Red Sox Aug. 11 5.1 7 5 4 3 2 vs. Rays Aug. 5 5.1 6 1 0 6 1 at Marlins Jul. 30 4.2 6 4 4 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 113 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .233/.316/.436 on the season.

Torkelson has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .111 with two walks.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 86 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .290/.354/.539 on the year.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Astros Aug. 25 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 0

