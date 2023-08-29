The Detroit Tigers hope to break their three-game losing run versus the New York Yankees (63-68), on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (3-2) against the Yankees and Michael King (3-5).

Yankees vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (3-2, 4.06 ERA) vs King - NYY (3-5, 3.13 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael King

King (3-5) takes the mound first for the Yankees to make his third start of the season.

His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing just one hit.

In 42 appearances this season, he has a 3.13 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .218 against him.

He has had 29 appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

The Tigers' Skubal (3-2) will make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 4.06 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .240.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

