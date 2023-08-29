Yannick Hanfmann vs. Jannik Sinner: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Round of 128 at the US Open is set for Tuesday, with Jannik Sinner, the No. 6-ranked player, matching up with Yannick Hanfmann, the No. 54-ranked player.
Turn on ESPN to catch the action as Hanfmann attempts to hold off Sinner.
Yannick Hanfmann vs. Jannik Sinner Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Hanfmann vs. Sinner Matchup Info
- Hanfmann most recently played on August 22, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open, and the match ended in a 6-7, 7-5, 6-7 defeat by No. 100-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo .
- In the Western & Southern Open (his most recent tournament), Sinner was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 66-ranked Dusan Lajovic, 4-6, 6-7.
- Hanfmann hasn't played Sinner in the past five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Alex Michelsen vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas
- Matteo Arnaldi vs Jason Kubler
- Jordan Thompson vs Botic Van de Zandschulp
- Aleksandar Vukic vs Alexander Zverev
- Hubert Hurkacz vs Marc-Andrea Huesler
Hanfmann vs. Sinner Odds and Probabilities
|Yannick Hanfmann
|Jannik Sinner
|+1000
|Odds to Win Match
|-3000
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1200
|9.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|96.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|7.7%
|34.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|65.3
