The Round of 128 at the US Open is set for Tuesday, with Jannik Sinner, the No. 6-ranked player, matching up with Yannick Hanfmann, the No. 54-ranked player.

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Jannik Sinner Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Hanfmann vs. Sinner Matchup Info

Hanfmann most recently played on August 22, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open, and the match ended in a 6-7, 7-5, 6-7 defeat by No. 100-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo .

In the Western & Southern Open (his most recent tournament), Sinner was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 66-ranked Dusan Lajovic, 4-6, 6-7.

Hanfmann hasn't played Sinner in the past five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Hanfmann vs. Sinner Odds and Probabilities

Yannick Hanfmann Jannik Sinner +1000 Odds to Win Match -3000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 34.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.3

