In the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 6-ranked Jannik Sinner versus No. 54 Yannick Hanfmann.

Sinner is the favorite (-3000) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Hanfmann, who is +1000.

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 96.8% chance to win.

Yannick Hanfmann Jannik Sinner +1000 Odds to Win Match -3000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 34.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.3

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 22, 2023 (his last match), Hanfmann was dropped by Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-7, 7-5, 6-7.

Sinner last played on August 16, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 4-6, 6-7 by No. 66-ranked Dusan Lajovic.

Hanfmann has played 56 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 23.8 games per match (46.3 in best-of-five matches).

Through eight matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Hanfmann has played 28.0 games per match (51.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 49.6% of them.

In the past year, Sinner has competed in 69 total matches (across all court types), winning 57.5% of the games. He averages 23.9 games per match (36.2 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set.

In 46 matches on hard courts in the past year, Sinner has averaged 23.1 games per match (38.7 in best-of-five matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 57.3% of those games.

This is the first time that Hanfmann and Sinner have played in the last five years.

