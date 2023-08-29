Yibing Wu vs. Dusan Lajovic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Round of 128 at the US Open is set for Tuesday, with Dusan Lajovic, the No. 52-ranked player, going up against Yibing Wu, the No. 86-ranked player.
Lajovic's matchup against Wu will air on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Yibing Wu vs. Dusan Lajovic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Wu vs. Lajovic Matchup Info
- Wu is coming off a loss to Yosuke Watanuki in the Round of 64 at the Citi Open, falling 4-1 (retired).
- In the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, 2023, Lajovic fell short against Taylor Fritz, losing 0-5 (retired).
- Wu hasn't squared off against Lajovic in the past five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Wu vs. Lajovic Odds and Probabilities
|Yibing Wu
|Dusan Lajovic
|-145
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|59.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|52.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.1
