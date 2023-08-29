The Round of 128 at the US Open is set for Tuesday, with Dusan Lajovic, the No. 52-ranked player, going up against Yibing Wu, the No. 86-ranked player.

Lajovic's matchup against Wu will air on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Yibing Wu vs. Dusan Lajovic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Wu vs. Lajovic Matchup Info

Wu is coming off a loss to Yosuke Watanuki in the Round of 64 at the Citi Open, falling 4-1 (retired).

In the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, 2023, Lajovic fell short against Taylor Fritz, losing 0-5 (retired).

Wu hasn't squared off against Lajovic in the past five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Wu vs. Lajovic Odds and Probabilities

Yibing Wu Dusan Lajovic -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

