On Tuesday, Dusan Lajovic (No. 52 in the world) takes on Yibing Wu (No. 86) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Wu is the favorite (-145) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Lajovic, who is +110.

Yibing Wu vs. Dusan Lajovic Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Yibing Wu vs. Dusan Lajovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yibing Wu has a 59.2% chance to win.

Yibing Wu Dusan Lajovic -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Yibing Wu vs. Dusan Lajovic Trends and Insights

Wu is coming off a loss to Yosuke Watanuki in the Round of 64 at the Citi Open, losing 4-1 (retired).

In his last match, which was scheduled for August 17, 2023 at the Western & Southern Open, Lajovic was eliminated against Taylor Fritz via walkover.

Through 31 matches over the past year (across all court types), Wu has played 26.1 games per match (36.3 in best-of-five matches) and won 49.0% of them.

Wu has played 18 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 27.5 games per match (39.8 in best-of-five matches).

Lajovic is averaging 22.0 games per match (26.8 in best-of-five matches) through his 46 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.3% of those games.

Lajovic has averaged 20.6 games per match (27.0 in best-of-five matches) and 11.1 games per set through 14 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 45.5% of those games.

This is the first time that Wu and Lajovic have matched up in the last five years.

