Aaron Judge -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 122 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Discover More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is batting .266 with 11 doubles, 29 home runs and 60 walks.

In 48 of 78 games this year (61.5%) Judge has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (20.5%).

In 23 games this year, he has hit a long ball (29.5%, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 31 games this season (39.7%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (19.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 45 times this year (57.7%), including 12 games with multiple runs (15.4%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .219 AVG .320 .333 OBP .460 .527 SLG .734 17 XBH 23 14 HR 15 29 RBI 27 53/26 K/BB 44/34 1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings