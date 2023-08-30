Aaron Judge -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 122 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Discover More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge is batting .266 with 11 doubles, 29 home runs and 60 walks.
  • In 48 of 78 games this year (61.5%) Judge has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (20.5%).
  • In 23 games this year, he has hit a long ball (29.5%, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 31 games this season (39.7%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (19.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored at least once 45 times this year (57.7%), including 12 games with multiple runs (15.4%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 37
.219 AVG .320
.333 OBP .460
.527 SLG .734
17 XBH 23
14 HR 15
29 RBI 27
53/26 K/BB 44/34
1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Wentz will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old lefty.
