Adam Duvall vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Adam Duvall and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (118 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez on August 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .276 with 21 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks.
- Duvall is batting .400 with four homers during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- Duvall has picked up a hit in 42 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30 games this year (44.1%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (16.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 45.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.305
|AVG
|.243
|.359
|OBP
|.313
|.641
|SLG
|.539
|22
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|19
|43/10
|K/BB
|34/9
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 163 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Valdez (9-9) is looking for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.40 ERA in 161 2/3 innings pitched, with 159 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty went seven scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.40), 11th in WHIP (1.107), and 26th in K/9 (8.9).
