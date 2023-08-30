Adrian Mannarino vs. Fabian Marozsan: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Wednesday's Round of 64 at the US Open includes a matchup between Adrian Mannarino and Fabian Marozsan at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
You can see Mannarino try to hold off Marozsan on ESPN.
Adrian Mannarino vs. Fabian Marozsan Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Mannarino vs. Marozsan Matchup Info
- Mannarino is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-5, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 win over No. 85-ranked Yosuke Watanuki in Monday's Round of 128.
- Mannarino was beaten by Alexander Zverev short of the final (2-6, 3-6) on August 18 in the quarterfinals of his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.
- Marozsan was victorious 6-3, 6-1, 6-7, 6-7, 2-6 against Richard Gasquet in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, Marozsan's most recent tournament, he played No. 104-ranked Jaume Munar in the round of 16 on July 27 and lost 4-6, 3-6.
- Mannarino and Marozsan haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.
Mannarino vs. Marozsan Odds and Probabilities
|Adrian Mannarino
|Fabian Marozsan
|-275
|Odds to Win Match
|+210
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|73.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|32.3%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|56.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.2
