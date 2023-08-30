Wednesday's Round of 64 at the US Open includes a matchup between Adrian Mannarino and Fabian Marozsan at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

You can see Mannarino try to hold off Marozsan on ESPN.

Adrian Mannarino vs. Fabian Marozsan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Mannarino vs. Marozsan Matchup Info

Mannarino is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-5, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 win over No. 85-ranked Yosuke Watanuki in Monday's Round of 128.

Mannarino was beaten by Alexander Zverev short of the final (2-6, 3-6) on August 18 in the quarterfinals of his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Marozsan was victorious 6-3, 6-1, 6-7, 6-7, 2-6 against Richard Gasquet in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, Marozsan's most recent tournament, he played No. 104-ranked Jaume Munar in the round of 16 on July 27 and lost 4-6, 3-6.

Mannarino and Marozsan haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Mannarino vs. Marozsan Odds and Probabilities

Adrian Mannarino Fabian Marozsan -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 56.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.2

