In the Round of 64 of the US Open on Wednesday, Adrian Mannarino (ranked No. 35) meets Fabian Marozsan (No. 92).

In this Round of 64 matchup, Mannarino is the favorite (-275) versus Marozsan (+210) .

Adrian Mannarino vs. Fabian Marozsan Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Adrian Mannarino vs. Fabian Marozsan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 73.3% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Fabian Marozsan -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 56.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.2

Adrian Mannarino vs. Fabian Marozsan Trends and Insights

Mannarino took down Yosuke Watanuki 7-5, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Marozsan clinched a victory against No. 55-ranked Richard Gasquet, winning 6-3, 6-1, 6-7, 6-7, 2-6.

Mannarino has played 23.9 games per match (32.2 in best-of-five matches) in his 53 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Through 31 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Mannarino has played 24.1 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 49.1% of them.

Marozsan has played 19 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.8 games per match (28.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 52.4% of those games.

Marozsan is averaging 25.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set through two matches on hard courts in the past year.

Mannarino and Marozsan have not matched up against each other since 2015.

