Adrian Mannarino vs. Fabian Marozsan: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the Round of 64 of the US Open on Wednesday, Adrian Mannarino (ranked No. 35) meets Fabian Marozsan (No. 92).
In this Round of 64 matchup, Mannarino is the favorite (-275) versus Marozsan (+210) .
Adrian Mannarino vs. Fabian Marozsan Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Adrian Mannarino vs. Fabian Marozsan Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Adrian Mannarino
|Fabian Marozsan
|-275
|Odds to Win Match
|+210
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|73.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|32.3%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|56.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.2
Adrian Mannarino vs. Fabian Marozsan Trends and Insights
- Mannarino took down Yosuke Watanuki 7-5, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Marozsan clinched a victory against No. 55-ranked Richard Gasquet, winning 6-3, 6-1, 6-7, 6-7, 2-6.
- Mannarino has played 23.9 games per match (32.2 in best-of-five matches) in his 53 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Through 31 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Mannarino has played 24.1 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 49.1% of them.
- Marozsan has played 19 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.8 games per match (28.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 52.4% of those games.
- Marozsan is averaging 25.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set through two matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Mannarino and Marozsan have not matched up against each other since 2015.
