Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on August 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: NESN

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .277 with 33 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Verdugo has had a hit in 80 of 118 games this season (67.8%), including multiple hits 37 times (31.4%).

Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (10.2%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has an RBI in 36 of 118 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 49.2% of his games this year (58 of 118), with two or more runs 14 times (11.9%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 57 .296 AVG .257 .361 OBP .321 .486 SLG .394 30 XBH 19 7 HR 5 27 RBI 24 36/21 K/BB 41/21 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings