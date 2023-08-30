Wednesday's Round of 64 at the US Open includes a match between Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova and Rebeka Masarova at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The Schmiedlova-Masarova match can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Rebeka Masarova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Schmiedlova vs. Masarova Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Schmiedlova beat Kateryna Baindl 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Schmiedlova was beaten in the quarterfinals of her most recent tournament (the Livesport Prague Open 2021) 0-6, 2-6 by No. 71-ranked Linda Noskova on August 4.

Masarova will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari in the Round of 128 on Monday.

On August 12, Masarova was defeated by No. 49-ranked Jasmine Paolini, 6-1, 3-6, 5-7, in the qualification round 1 of her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Schmiedlova and Masarova have played one time in the past five years, during the quarterfinals of the Nordea Open, and Masarova was the victor, winning 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Masarova and Schmiedlova have matched up for three sets, and it's been Masarova who has emerged with the upper hand, claiming two of them. Schmiedlova has come out on top in one set.

Masarova and Schmiedlova have matched up for 28 games, and it's been Masarova who has taken the reins, winning 16 of them. Schmiedlova has been victorious in 12 games.

Schmiedlova vs. Masarova Odds and Probabilities

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Rebeka Masarova +175 Odds to Win Match -225 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 44.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.