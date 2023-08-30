In the US Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 71-ranked Rebeka Masarova versus No. 64 Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova.

In this Round of 64 matchup, Masarova is the favorite (-225) against Schmiedlova (+175) .

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Rebeka Masarova Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Rebeka Masarova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Rebeka Masarova has a 69.2% chance to win.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Rebeka Masarova +175 Odds to Win Match -225 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 44.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.8

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Rebeka Masarova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Schmiedlova advanced past No. 83-ranked Kateryna Baindl, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Masarova took down Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Schmiedlova has played 34 matches over the past year across all court types, and 20.3 games per match.

In her 22 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Schmiedlova has played an average of 19.8 games.

Masarova has played 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.7 games per match and winning 54.2% of those games.

Masarova has played 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.5 games per set while winning 54.6% of games.

On July 7, 2022, Schmiedlova and Masarova played in the Nordea Open quarterfinals. Masarova came out on top 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Masarova and Schmiedlova have matched up in three total sets, with Masarova taking two of them and Schmiedlova one.

Masarova has beaten Schmiedlova in 16 of 28 total games between them, good for a 57.1% win rate.

In one match between Schmiedlova and Masarova, they have played 28 games and three sets per match on average.

