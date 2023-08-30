In a match slated for Wednesday, Matteo Arnaldi (No. 61 in rankings) will face Arthur Fils (No. 48) in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

In the Round of 64, Fils is favored over Arnaldi, with -150 odds compared to the underdog's +115.

Arthur Fils vs. Matteo Arnaldi Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Arthur Fils vs. Matteo Arnaldi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Fils has a 60.0% chance to win.

Arthur Fils Matteo Arnaldi -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

Arthur Fils vs. Matteo Arnaldi Trends and Insights

Fils is coming off a 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 5-7 win over No. 24-ranked Tallon Griekspoor in Tuesday's Round of 128.

Arnaldi advanced past Jason Kubler 6-3, 1-0 (retired) in the Round of 128.

Fils has played 37 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.5 games per match (31.5 in best-of-five matches).

In his 15 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Fils has played an average of 20.9 games.

Arnaldi has played 38 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 24.3 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 50.9% of those games.

On hard courts, Arnaldi has played 15 matches and averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

In the lone match between Fils and Arnaldi dating back to 2015, in the Mutua Madrid Open qualifying round, Arnaldi won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Arnaldi has won two sets against Fils (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Fils' one.

Arnaldi has bettered Fils in 15 of 26 total games between them, good for a 57.7% winning percentage.

Fils and Arnaldi have squared off one time, averaging 26.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

