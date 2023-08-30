The Round of 64 at the US Open is set for Wednesday, with Roberto Carballes Baena, the No. 63-ranked player, taking on Aslan Karatsev, the No. 77-ranked player.

Aslan Karatsev vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Karatsev vs. Carballes Baena Matchup Info

By beating No. 29-ranked Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on Monday, Karatsev advanced to the Round of 64.

In the the Western & Southern Open, Karatsev's most recent tournament, he was defeated 4-6, 4-6 by No. 88-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler on August 12 in the qualification round 1 round.

Carballes Baena won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the Round of 128 on Monday.

On August 2, Carballes Baena was defeated by No. 72-ranked Sebastian Baez, 1-6, 2-6, in the round of 16 of his most recent tournament, the Generali Open.

Karatsev and Carballes Baena haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

Karatsev vs. Carballes Baena Odds and Probabilities

Aslan Karatsev Roberto Carballes Baena -300 Odds to Win Match +225 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 57.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.7

