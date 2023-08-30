Aslan Karatsev vs. Roberto Carballes Baena: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Round of 64 at the US Open is set for Wednesday, with Roberto Carballes Baena, the No. 63-ranked player, taking on Aslan Karatsev, the No. 77-ranked player.
Tune in to ESPN to watch Karatsev and Carballes Baena hit the court.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Aslan Karatsev vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Karatsev vs. Carballes Baena Matchup Info
- By beating No. 29-ranked Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on Monday, Karatsev advanced to the Round of 64.
- In the the Western & Southern Open, Karatsev's most recent tournament, he was defeated 4-6, 4-6 by No. 88-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler on August 12 in the qualification round 1 round.
- Carballes Baena won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- On August 2, Carballes Baena was defeated by No. 72-ranked Sebastian Baez, 1-6, 2-6, in the round of 16 of his most recent tournament, the Generali Open.
- Karatsev and Carballes Baena haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
Karatsev vs. Carballes Baena Odds and Probabilities
|Aslan Karatsev
|Roberto Carballes Baena
|-300
|Odds to Win Match
|+225
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|75.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|30.8%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|57.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.