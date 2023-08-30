On Wednesday, Aslan Karatsev (No. 77 in the world) takes on Roberto Carballes Baena (No. 63) in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

Compared to the underdog Carballes Baena (+225), Karatsev is favored (-300) to get to the Round of 32.

Aslan Karatsev vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Aslan Karatsev vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aslan Karatsev has a 75.0% chance to win.

Aslan Karatsev Roberto Carballes Baena -300 Odds to Win Match +225 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 57.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.7

Aslan Karatsev vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Trends and Insights

Karatsev is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 29-ranked Jiri Lehecka in Monday's Round of 128.

Carballes Baena reached the Round of 64 by beating No. 4-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Monday.

In his 51 matches over the past year across all court types, Karatsev has played an average of 24.8 games (39.8 in best-of-five matches).

Karatsev has played 26 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 23.3 games per match (39.5 in best-of-five matches).

In the past year, Carballes Baena has played 46 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.7% of the games. He averages 23.3 games per match (33.3 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Through 14 matches on hard courts in the past year, Carballes Baena has averaged 23.4 games per match (33.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.3 games per set, winning 49.5% of those games.

This is the first time that Karatsev and Carballes Baena have matched up in the last five years.

