In Wednesday's Round of 64 of the US Open, Benjamin Bonzi, the No. 108-ranked player, will square off against Christopher Eubanks (ranked No. 30).

You can watch Bonzi look to knock out Eubanks on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Christopher Eubanks Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Bonzi vs. Eubanks Matchup Info

By taking down No. 70-ranked Quentin Halys 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Monday, Bonzi reached the Round of 64.

In his most recent tournament (the Winston-Salem Open), Bonzi lost to Sebastian Korda 2-6, 3-6 on August 22, in the round of 32.

Eubanks is coming off a 6-3, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 win over No. 104-ranked Soonwoo Kwon in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In the round of 64 of his last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 13, Eubanks was taken down by No. 41-ranked Ben Shelton 7-5, 4-6, 4-6.

Bonzi and Eubanks have reached a standoff, with the two each winning one of two head-to-head matchups. The pair's last matchup on August 2, 2022 ended with Eubanks earning the 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win.

Bonzi has taken the W in three sets against Eubanks, good for a 60.0% win rate, while Eubanks has taken home two sets.

Bonzi has taken 27 games against Eubanks, good for a 50.9% win rate, while Eubanks has won 26 games.

Bonzi vs. Eubanks Odds and Probabilities

Benjamin Bonzi Christopher Eubanks +180 Odds to Win Match -250 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 43.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.