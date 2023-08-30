Benjamin Bonzi vs. Christopher Eubanks: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
In Wednesday's Round of 64 of the US Open, Benjamin Bonzi, the No. 108-ranked player, will square off against Christopher Eubanks (ranked No. 30).
You can watch Bonzi look to knock out Eubanks on ESPN.
Benjamin Bonzi vs. Christopher Eubanks Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Bonzi vs. Eubanks Matchup Info
- By taking down No. 70-ranked Quentin Halys 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Monday, Bonzi reached the Round of 64.
- In his most recent tournament (the Winston-Salem Open), Bonzi lost to Sebastian Korda 2-6, 3-6 on August 22, in the round of 32.
- Eubanks is coming off a 6-3, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 win over No. 104-ranked Soonwoo Kwon in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In the round of 64 of his last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 13, Eubanks was taken down by No. 41-ranked Ben Shelton 7-5, 4-6, 4-6.
- Bonzi and Eubanks have reached a standoff, with the two each winning one of two head-to-head matchups. The pair's last matchup on August 2, 2022 ended with Eubanks earning the 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win.
- Bonzi has taken the W in three sets against Eubanks, good for a 60.0% win rate, while Eubanks has taken home two sets.
- Bonzi has taken 27 games against Eubanks, good for a 50.9% win rate, while Eubanks has won 26 games.
Bonzi vs. Eubanks Odds and Probabilities
|Benjamin Bonzi
|Christopher Eubanks
|+180
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+10000
|35.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.0%
|43.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.1
