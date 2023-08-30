In the Round of 64 of the US Open on Wednesday, Benjamin Bonzi (ranked No. 108) meets Christopher Eubanks (No. 30).

Eubanks carries -250 odds to bring home a victory against Bonzi (+180).

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Christopher Eubanks Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Christopher Eubanks Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher Eubanks has a 71.4% chance to win.

Benjamin Bonzi Christopher Eubanks +180 Odds to Win Match -250 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 43.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.1

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Christopher Eubanks Trends and Insights

Bonzi is looking to maintain momentum after a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 70-ranked Quentin Halys in Monday's Round of 128.

Eubanks defeated Soonwoo Kwon 6-3, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Bonzi has played 24.7 games per match (41.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 33 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his 24 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Bonzi has played an average of 26.8 games (43.0 in best-of-five matches).

Eubanks is averaging 28.7 games per match (41.3 in best-of-five matches) through his 50 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.1% of those games.

Eubanks has played 31 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 26.8 games per match (38.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.4 games per set while winning 50.4% of games.

Bonzi and Eubanks each have put up one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on August 2, 2022, with Eubanks securing the win 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

In five total sets against one another, Bonzi has clinched three, while Eubanks has claimed two.

Bonzi and Eubanks have matched up in 53 total games, with Bonzi winning 27 and Eubanks capturing 26.

In two head-to-head matches, Bonzi and Eubanks are averaging 26.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

