In Wednesday's Round of 64 of the US Open, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, the No. 76-ranked player, will clash with Novak Djokovic (ranked No. 2).

ESPN will air this Zapata Miralles versus Djokovic matchup.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Zapata Miralles vs. Djokovic Matchup Info

Zapata Miralles took down Ethan Quinn 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In his last tournament (the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers), Zapata Miralles was eliminated by Ben Shelton 6-7, 4-6 on August 8, in the round of 64.

Djokovic is coming off a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 84-ranked Alexandre Muller in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Djokovic took home the title in the Western & Southern Open, his last tournament, emerging victorious over No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz (5-7, 7-6, 7-6) in the final on August 20.

This is the first time that Zapata Miralles and Djokovic have played each other in the last five years.

Zapata Miralles vs. Djokovic Odds and Probabilities

Bernabe Zapata Miralles Novak Djokovic +2500 Odds to Win Match -10000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +105 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 99.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 48.8% 29.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 70.8

