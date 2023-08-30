Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Novak Djokovic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
In Wednesday's Round of 64 of the US Open, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, the No. 76-ranked player, will clash with Novak Djokovic (ranked No. 2).
ESPN will air this Zapata Miralles versus Djokovic matchup.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Zapata Miralles vs. Djokovic Matchup Info
- Zapata Miralles took down Ethan Quinn 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In his last tournament (the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers), Zapata Miralles was eliminated by Ben Shelton 6-7, 4-6 on August 8, in the round of 64.
- Djokovic is coming off a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 84-ranked Alexandre Muller in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- Djokovic took home the title in the Western & Southern Open, his last tournament, emerging victorious over No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz (5-7, 7-6, 7-6) in the final on August 20.
- This is the first time that Zapata Miralles and Djokovic have played each other in the last five years.
Zapata Miralles vs. Djokovic Odds and Probabilities
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
|Novak Djokovic
|+2500
|Odds to Win Match
|-10000
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+105
|3.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|99.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|48.8%
|29.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|70.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.