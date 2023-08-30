On Wednesday, Bernabe Zapata Miralles (No. 76 in the world) faces Novak Djokovic (No. 2) in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

Djokovic is getting -10000 odds to secure a win versus Zapata Miralles (+2500).

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 99.0% chance to win.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles Novak Djokovic +2500 Odds to Win Match -10000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +105 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 99.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 48.8% 29.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 70.8

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Zapata Miralles defeated Ethan Quinn 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Djokovic is coming off a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 84-ranked Alexandre Muller in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Zapata Miralles has played 23.4 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Zapata Miralles has played 20.9 games per match (36.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 16 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Djokovic has played 62 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 25.8 games per match (32.6 in best-of-five matches) and winning 60.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Djokovic has played 40 matches and averaged 22.9 games per match (28.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set.

Zapata Miralles and Djokovic have not matched up against each other since 2015.

