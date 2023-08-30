Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Novak Djokovic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
On Wednesday, Bernabe Zapata Miralles (No. 76 in the world) faces Novak Djokovic (No. 2) in the Round of 64 of the US Open.
Djokovic is getting -10000 odds to secure a win versus Zapata Miralles (+2500).
Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 99.0% chance to win.
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
|Novak Djokovic
|+2500
|Odds to Win Match
|-10000
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+105
|3.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|99.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|48.8%
|29.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|70.8
Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Zapata Miralles defeated Ethan Quinn 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
- Djokovic is coming off a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 84-ranked Alexandre Muller in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- Zapata Miralles has played 23.4 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Zapata Miralles has played 20.9 games per match (36.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 16 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Djokovic has played 62 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 25.8 games per match (32.6 in best-of-five matches) and winning 60.1% of those games.
- On hard courts, Djokovic has played 40 matches and averaged 22.9 games per match (28.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set.
- Zapata Miralles and Djokovic have not matched up against each other since 2015.
