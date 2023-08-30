Casper Ruud, the No. 5-ranked player, and Zhizhen Zhang, the No. 67-ranked player, will meet on August 30 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

ESPN will air this Ruud versus Zhang match.

Casper Ruud vs. Zhizhen Zhang Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Ruud vs. Zhang Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Ruud beat Emilio Nava 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Ruud was defeated in the round of 32 of his last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) 4-6, 6-3, 4-6 by No. 70-ranked Max Purcell on August 16.

Zhang defeated Jeffrey John Wolf 7-5, 7-5, 6-7, 4-6, 3-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

On August 21, Zhang lost to No. 58-ranked Marton Fucsovics, 4-6, 2-6, in the round of 32 of his last tournament, the Winston-Salem Open.

Ruud and Zhang went toe to toe in the Round of 32 at the French Open on June 3, 2023. Ruud won the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

Ruud and Zhang have squared off in four total sets, with Ruud winning three sets and Zhang claiming one of them.

Ruud and Zhang have played 37 total games, with Ruud securing the win in 22 games and Zhang coming out on top in 15.

Ruud vs. Zhang Odds and Probabilities

Casper Ruud Zhizhen Zhang -500 Odds to Win Match +340 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.7% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 61 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39

