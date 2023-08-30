Casper Ruud vs. Zhizhen Zhang: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Casper Ruud, the No. 5-ranked player, and Zhizhen Zhang, the No. 67-ranked player, will meet on August 30 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of the US Open.
ESPN will air this Ruud versus Zhang match.
Casper Ruud vs. Zhizhen Zhang Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Ruud vs. Zhang Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Ruud beat Emilio Nava 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6.
- Ruud was defeated in the round of 32 of his last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) 4-6, 6-3, 4-6 by No. 70-ranked Max Purcell on August 16.
- Zhang defeated Jeffrey John Wolf 7-5, 7-5, 6-7, 4-6, 3-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- On August 21, Zhang lost to No. 58-ranked Marton Fucsovics, 4-6, 2-6, in the round of 32 of his last tournament, the Winston-Salem Open.
- Ruud and Zhang went toe to toe in the Round of 32 at the French Open on June 3, 2023. Ruud won the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.
- Ruud and Zhang have squared off in four total sets, with Ruud winning three sets and Zhang claiming one of them.
- Ruud and Zhang have played 37 total games, with Ruud securing the win in 22 games and Zhang coming out on top in 15.
Ruud vs. Zhang Odds and Probabilities
|Casper Ruud
|Zhizhen Zhang
|-500
|Odds to Win Match
|+340
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|83.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|22.7%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|61
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39
