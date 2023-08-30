In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Zhizhen Zhang (No. 67 in rankings) will take on Casper Ruud (No. 5) in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

Ruud is favored (-500) in this match, compared to the underdog Zhang, who is +340.

Casper Ruud vs. Zhizhen Zhang Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Casper Ruud vs. Zhizhen Zhang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has an 83.3% chance to win.

Casper Ruud Zhizhen Zhang -500 Odds to Win Match +340 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.7% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 61 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39

Casper Ruud vs. Zhizhen Zhang Trends and Insights

Ruud is looking to stay on track after a 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 win over No. 154-ranked Emilio Nava in Monday's Round of 128.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Zhang clinched a victory against No. 45-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf, winning 7-5, 7-5, 6-7, 4-6, 3-6.

Through 62 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Ruud has played 27.7 games per match (37.6 in best-of-five matches) and won 53.9% of them.

In his 30 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Ruud has played an average of 29.7 games (40.2 in best-of-five matches).

In the past year, Zhang has played 55 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.6% of the games. He averages 26.0 games per match (41.1 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Zhang is averaging 26.7 games per match (52.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year.

On June 3, 2023, Ruud and Zhang matched up in the French Open Round of 32. Ruud took home the victory 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

Ruud and Zhang have faced off in four total sets, with Ruud clinching three of them and Zhang one.

Ruud has bettered Zhang in 22 of 37 total games between them, good for a 59.5% win rate.

In their one match against each other, Ruud and Zhang are averaging 37 games and four sets.

