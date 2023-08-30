On Wednesday, DJ LeMahieu (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .242 with 18 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 74 of 110 games this season (67.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (17.3%).

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has driven in a run in 27 games this year (24.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (6.4%).

He has scored in 32.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.5%.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 52 .251 AVG .233 .342 OBP .299 .419 SLG .358 19 XBH 13 7 HR 5 22 RBI 12 55/25 K/BB 46/19 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings