USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Dominic Thiem and Ben Shelton will clash on Wednesday in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

You can tune in to ESPN to see Shelton look to take down Thiem.

Dominic Thiem vs. Ben Shelton Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Thiem vs. Shelton Matchup Info

By beating No. 27-ranked Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Monday, Thiem advanced to the Round of 64.

Thiem was beaten in the final of his most recent tournament (the Generali Open) 3-6, 1-6 by No. 72-ranked Sebastian Baez on August 5.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Shelton beat No. 66-ranked Pedro Cachin, winning 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

In the round of 32 of his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 16, Shelton was beaten by No. 4-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 6-7.

In the sole matchup between Thiem and Shelton in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at Millennium Estoril Open, Thiem came out on top, claiming the 6-2, 6-2 win.

Thiem has won two sets versus Shelton, good for a 100.0% win rate, while Shelton has won zero sets.

Thiem and Shelton have played 16 total games, with Thiem securing the win in 12 games and Shelton being victorious in four.

Thiem vs. Shelton Odds and Probabilities

Dominic Thiem Ben Shelton +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 48.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.7

