Dominic Thiem vs. Ben Shelton: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Dominic Thiem and Ben Shelton will clash on Wednesday in the Round of 64 of the US Open.
You can tune in to ESPN to see Shelton look to take down Thiem.
Dominic Thiem vs. Ben Shelton Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Thiem vs. Shelton Matchup Info
- By beating No. 27-ranked Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Monday, Thiem advanced to the Round of 64.
- Thiem was beaten in the final of his most recent tournament (the Generali Open) 3-6, 1-6 by No. 72-ranked Sebastian Baez on August 5.
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Shelton beat No. 66-ranked Pedro Cachin, winning 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
- In the round of 32 of his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 16, Shelton was beaten by No. 4-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 6-7.
- In the sole matchup between Thiem and Shelton in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at Millennium Estoril Open, Thiem came out on top, claiming the 6-2, 6-2 win.
- Thiem has won two sets versus Shelton, good for a 100.0% win rate, while Shelton has won zero sets.
- Thiem and Shelton have played 16 total games, with Thiem securing the win in 12 games and Shelton being victorious in four.
Thiem vs. Shelton Odds and Probabilities
|Dominic Thiem
|Ben Shelton
|+105
|Odds to Win Match
|-135
|+10000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+12500
|48.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|57.4%
|1.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.8%
|48.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.7
