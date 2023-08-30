In the US Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 47-ranked Ben Shelton against No. 81 Dominic Thiem.

Shelton is favored (-135) in this match, compared to the underdog Thiem, who is +105.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Dominic Thiem vs. Ben Shelton Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dominic Thiem vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ben Shelton has a 57.4% chance to win.

Dominic Thiem Ben Shelton +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 48.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dominic Thiem vs. Ben Shelton Trends and Insights

Thiem is coming off a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 27-ranked Alexander Bublik in Monday's Round of 128.

Shelton will look to maintain momentum after a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 66-ranked Pedro Cachin in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In his 45 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Thiem has played an average of 25.1 games (42.8 in best-of-five matches).

In his 19 matches on hard courts over the past year, Thiem has played an average of 25.6 games (33.5 in best-of-five matches).

In his 34 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Shelton is averaging 29.9 games per match (44.2 in best-of-five matches) while winning 48.5% of those games.

On hard courts, Shelton has played 20 matches and averaged 30.3 games per match (45.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.4 games per set.

On April 6, 2023, Thiem and Shelton played in the Millennium Estoril Open Round of 16. Thiem came out on top 6-2, 6-2.

Thiem and Shelton have squared off in two sets against on another, with Thiem winning two of them.

Thiem has taken 12 games (75.0% win rate) against Shelton, who has claimed four games.

Shelton and Thiem have faced off one time, and they have averaged 16 games and two sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.