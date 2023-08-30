USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the venue where Elena Rybakina and Ajla Tomljanovic will meet on Wednesday in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

Tomljanovic's match with Rybakina can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Elena Rybakina vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Rybakina vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info

Rybakina is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-1 victory over No. 39-ranked Marta Kostyuk in Monday's Round of 128.

In her previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Rybakina fell in a round of 16 to No. 43-ranked Jasmine Paolini, 6-4, 2-5 (retired) on August 17.

Tomljanovic advanced to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 122-ranked Panna Udvardy 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 on Monday.

On October 19, Tomljanovic was defeated by No. 15-ranked Madison Keys, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, in the round of 32 of her most recent tournament, the WTA Guadalajara 2, Mexico Women Singles 2022.

Rybakina has gotten the better of Tomljanovic, as she owns a 2-0 record in two head-to-head matchups in the past five years. Their last meeting, which happened at the Wimbledon on July 6, 2022, went to Rybakina, who secured a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Rybakina and Tomljanovic have matched up for five sets, and it's been Rybakina who has taken the upper hand, winning four of them. Tomljanovic has come out on top in one set.

Rybakina and Tomljanovic have gone head to head in 43 games, and it's been Rybakina who has come out on top, claiming 28 of them. Tomljanovic has won 15 games.

Rybakina vs. Tomljanovic Odds and Probabilities

Elena Rybakina Ajla Tomljanovic -900 Odds to Win Match +525 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 90.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.0% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 60.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.3

