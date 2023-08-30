In the Round of 64 of the US Open on Wednesday, Elena Rybakina (ranked No. 4) meets Ajla Tomljanovic (No. 127).

Rybakina is favored (-900) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Tomljanovic, who is +525.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Elena Rybakina vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Elena Rybakina vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 90.0% chance to win.

Elena Rybakina Ajla Tomljanovic -900 Odds to Win Match +525 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 90.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.0% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 60.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Elena Rybakina vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Rybakina took down Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1.

Tomljanovic will look to stay on track after a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 122-ranked Panna Udvardy in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In her 58 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Rybakina has played an average of 21.4 games.

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Rybakina has played 23.0 games per match and won 55.4% of them.

In the past year, Tomljanovic has played 12 total matches (across all court types), winning 57.1% of the games. She averages 21.0 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

Tomljanovic has averaged 21.0 games per match and 10.1 games per set through 12 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 57.1% of those games.

In head-to-head matchups, Rybakina has two wins, while Tomljanovic has zero. In their most recent matchup on July 6, 2022, Rybakina was victorious 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Rybakina has secured four against Tomljanovic (80.0%), while Tomljanovic has claimed one.

Rybakina and Tomljanovic have faced off in 43 total games, with Rybakina taking 28 and Tomljanovic securing 15.

Rybakina and Tomljanovic have matched up two times, averaging 21.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.