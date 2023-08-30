The Round of 64 at the US Open is set for Wednesday, with Danielle Collins, the No. 34-ranked player, matching up with Elise Mertens, the No. 32-ranked player.

You can turn on ESPN to catch the action as Mertens tries to knock out Collins.

Elise Mertens vs. Danielle Collins Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Mertens vs. Collins Matchup Info

Mertens took down Mirjam Bjorklund 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Mertens went down in the round of 32 to No. 35-ranked Marie Bouzkova, 2-6, 6-4, 1-6 on August 16.

Collins took down Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2, 6-0 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In the Western & Southern Open, Collins' previous tournament, she matched up with No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek in the round of 32 on August 16 and lost 1-6, 0-6.

Collins has the advantage over Mertens, as she owns a 3-0 record in three head-to-head matchups. Their last match, which happened at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open on February 14, 2023, was taken by Collins, who secured a 6-4, 7-6 win.

In seven total sets, Collins has the upper hand, earning the win in six of them, while Mertens has won one.

Collins and Mertens have matched up for 71 games, and it's been Collins who has taken the reins, claiming 41 of them. Mertens has won 30 games.

Mertens vs. Collins Odds and Probabilities

Elise Mertens Danielle Collins +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 45.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.4

