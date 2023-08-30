In the US Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, No. 32-ranked Elise Mertens meets No. 34 Danielle Collins.

Collins is getting -225 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 32 versus Mertens (+170).

Elise Mertens vs. Danielle Collins Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Elise Mertens vs. Danielle Collins Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Danielle Collins has a 69.2% chance to win.

Elise Mertens Danielle Collins +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 45.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.4

Elise Mertens vs. Danielle Collins Trends and Insights

Mertens took down Mirjam Bjorklund 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Collins is coming off a 6-2, 6-0 win over No. 56-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Mertens has played 20.9 games per match in her 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Mertens has played 33 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.2 games per match while winning 55.1% of games.

Collins has played 42 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 22.6 games per match and winning 52.6% of those games.

On hard courts, Collins has played 38 matches and averaged 22.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Collins has beaten Mertens every time these two have played going back to 2015 (three matches). In their last match, Collins came out on top 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 32 of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

Collins has clinched six sets against Mertens (good for a 85.7% win rate), compared to Mertens' one.

Collins and Mertens have matched up for 71 total games, and Collins has won more often, securing 41 of them.

In their three matches against each other, Mertens and Collins are averaging 23.7 games and 2.3 sets.

