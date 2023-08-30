Giancarlo Stanton vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .203 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks.
- Stanton has gotten a hit in 44 of 81 games this season (54.3%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (17.3%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (22.2%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28 games this season (34.6%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (17.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 81 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.205
|AVG
|.200
|.278
|OBP
|.286
|.438
|SLG
|.427
|14
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|24
|40/14
|K/BB
|49/17
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 25-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
