On Wednesday, Gleyber Torres (.711 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 134 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .455. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 56th in slugging.

Torres has picked up a hit in 93 of 130 games this year, with multiple hits 36 times.

He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games this season, and 4% of his plate appearances.

Torres has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (28.5%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those games (13.1%).

He has scored in 55 of 130 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 60 .277 AVG .264 .352 OBP .325 .494 SLG .413 25 XBH 20 15 HR 7 33 RBI 23 42/30 K/BB 37/21 7 SB 5

Tigers Pitching Rankings