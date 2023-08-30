Iga Swiatek, the No. 1-ranked player, and Daria Saville, the No. 322-ranked player, will come together on August 30 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

You can watch the action on ESPN as Saville tries to knock off Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek vs. Daria Saville Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Swiatek vs. Saville Matchup Info

By beating No. 86-ranked Rebecca Peterson 6-0, 6-1 on Monday, Swiatek reached the Round of 64.

In the the Western & Southern Open, Swiatek's most recent tournament, she was beaten in the semifinals 6-7, 6-3, 4-6 by No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff on August 19.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Saville took down No. 494-ranked Clervie Ngounoue, winning 6-0, 6-2.

In the National Bank Open, Saville's most recent tournament, she went head to head with No. 114-ranked Kimberly Birrell in the qualification round 1 on August 5 and lost 3-6, 4-6.

Swiatek and Saville went head to head in the Round of 32 at the Adelaide International on January 3, 2022. Swiatek won the match 6-3, 6-3.

Swiatek and Saville have matched up for two sets, and Swiatek has won them all.

Swiatek has won 12 games versus Saville, good for a 66.7% win rate, while Saville has claimed six games.

Swiatek vs. Saville Odds and Probabilities

Iga Swiatek Daria Saville -10000 Odds to Win Match +1900 +220 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 5.0% 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 70.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 29.8

