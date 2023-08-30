In the Round of 64 of the US Open on Wednesday, Daria Saville (ranked No. 322) takes on Iga Swiatek (No. 1).

In this Round of 64 matchup, Swiatek is favored (-10000) versus Saville (+1900) .

Iga Swiatek vs. Daria Saville Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Iga Swiatek vs. Daria Saville Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 99.0% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Daria Saville -10000 Odds to Win Match +1900 +220 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 5.0% 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 70.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 29.8

Iga Swiatek vs. Daria Saville Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Swiatek beat No. 86-ranked Rebecca Peterson, 6-0, 6-1.

Saville advanced to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 494-ranked Clervie Ngounoue 6-0, 6-2 on Monday.

In her 80 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Swiatek has played an average of 18.8 games.

On hard courts, Swiatek has played 50 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.0 games per match while winning 63.1% of games.

Saville has played 13 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 50.7% of those games.

On hard courts, Saville has played three matches and averaged 15.7 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Swiatek and Saville have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Adelaide International Round of 32. Swiatek was victorious in that matchup 6-3, 6-3.

In two total sets against each other, Swiatek has won two, while Saville has secured zero.

Swiatek has the advantage in 18 total games versus Saville, claiming 12 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Swiatek and Saville are averaging 18 games and two sets per match.

