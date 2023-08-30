On Wednesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)



Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this season (55 of 95), with multiple hits 13 times (13.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in six games this season (6.3%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Kiner-Falefa has had an RBI in 22 games this season (23.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 31.6% of his games this season (30 of 95), with two or more runs five times (5.3%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 47
.237 AVG .259
.292 OBP .330
.359 SLG .354
9 XBH 9
3 HR 3
12 RBI 23
19/9 K/BB 38/17
5 SB 5

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
  • The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (157 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wentz makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • The 25-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
