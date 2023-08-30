The Round of 64 of the US Open will see Jelena Ostapenko and Elina Avanesyan square off at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Wednesday, August 30.

The Ostapenko-Avanesyan matchup can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Elina Avanesyan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Ostapenko vs. Avanesyan Matchup Info

Ostapenko is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 victory over No. 35-ranked Jasmine Paolini in Monday's Round of 128.

Ostapenko was defeated in the round of 32 of her most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) 7-6, 2-6, 4-6 by No. 4-ranked Elena Rybakina on August 16.

Avanesyan reached the Round of 64 by beating No. 79-ranked Alize Cornet 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 on Monday.

In her most recent tournament (the Ladies Open Lausanne) on July 28, Avanesyan matched up with Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the quarterfinals and was eliminated 5-7, 3-6.

Ostapenko and Avanesyan haven't played each other in the last five years.

Ostapenko vs. Avanesyan Odds and Probabilities

Jelena Ostapenko Elina Avanesyan -450 Odds to Win Match +320 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.8% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.7

